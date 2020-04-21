Transcript for 5-year-old daughter of Detroit first responders dies from coronavirus complications

No longer wants to love her love a parent has for their child is precious instant eternal. And when they receive that loved. One a mighty feeling that is. You concede alone Schuyler has for her mommy and daddy through a beautiful smile and her hugs attached. She was a beautiful eerie she was friendly shields loving and caring she and I'm me. Islands just aren't really happy bureau. To lose a child at the tender age of five is not fair ever. And to complications of cold in nineteen how on earth do you record head your heart around them. This is to lead. Each other Hanley to have their experience. Skyler passed away at Beaumont Royal Oak hospital after spending two weeks on a ventilator. Skyler tested positive for the rotavirus last month and not long after she developed a rare form of meningitis and swelling of the brain. Is iris. Doesn't hear. What age you are. What nationality you. Will political court and she. It serious. And we'll dentist AG. Stylish parents who both work as first responders in Detroit. Mum a police officer dead a firefighter have both faced difficult tough life changing situations. But nothing nothing could have ever prepared them. For the loss of their. Either our daughter. I. So we can lead to world really know. Five year canyon. Changed the world you just this morning get a message she a beautiful Lugar. And the Interfax news you knew bad you know she did a great and those.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.