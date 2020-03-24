Transcript for New York governor calls on federal government to make use of stockpile of ventilators

The increase in the number of cases. Continues. Unabated. As a matter of fact. The rate of increase. Has gone op. We have the most sophisticated people you can get doing projections on this. They've been studying projections from China South Korea Italy. Please his own of course this country. And what you're now seeing is that the rate of cases the rate of new infections. Is doubling about every three days. That is a dramatic increase. In the rate of contraction. And this whole discussion on long has been how fast does the rate of increase spread. And can we slow the rate of increase. We're not slowing it and it is accelerate being honest so wrong. We had projected the apex at about 1101000. Hospital beds and that's the number of them are you proud. The new projection suggests. That the number of hospitals. Hospital beds needed could be as high as 140000. Hospital beds. So rotten the curve flatten occur we haven't gotten the curve and the curve. Is actually. Increasing. What the inescapable conclusion. Is that. The rate of infection is going up it is spiking the apex is higher than we thought in the apex is sooner than we thought. That is a bad combination of facts. Again the apex could be here in as little as fourteen to 21 days. But we want to enlist as many staff as we can and his many back ups that because health care workers will get sick. And this is don't go to go on for weeks we have been working around the clock. Scouring the globe weaves procured about 7000. And collectors. We need. At a minimum. An additional 30000. Vent the lakers only way we can obtain these regulators is from the federal government period. And there's two ways the federal government can do. Wong is to use the federal defense production act. The federal defense procurement could act can actually help companies. Because the federal government can say look I mean you're going to this business I will contract. With you today. For X number event the Reuters. Here is the start up capital you need here's the startup capital you need to hire workers who do it around the clock. But I need the very violators in fourteen days. Only the federal government has that power. And not to exercise that power. Is inexplicable to me voluntarism is nice and it is a beautiful thing and it's nice that these companies are coming forward and saying they want to help. That is not going to get us there. And I don't not for the life of me understand the road reluctance to use the federal defense production act. Also the federal government has 20000. Speculators. Or thereabouts in the federal stockpile. You are 20000. Regulators in the stockpile. Released the van the lasers to New York. How can we be in a situation where you they have New Yorkers possibly dying because they can't get a ventilator. But a federal agency saying I'm going to leave that regulators in the stockpile. I mean you have we've really come to that point. I make a point on the president's point about the economy and public health I understand what the president is saying this is unsustainable. That we closed down the economy and we continue to spend money. But if you ask the American people to Hughes. Between public health. And the economy. Then it's no contest. No American is going to say. Accelerate the economy. At the cost of human life. Because no American is going to say how much a life is worth. Job one pass could be saved lives.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.