Transcript for New York looks to reopen Broadway in September

It's time to raise the curtain. And bring Broadway back. So the next four weeks will be setting up dedicated vaccination sites specifically for the theater community theater industry. Will be staffed by workers from the theater industry. We're gonna make sure it's right where people are used to going right in the heart of the theater district were also gonna have a mobile unit that will serve. Off Broadway theaters. It's so important to make sure that people getting vaccinated now as we look forward to the fall also. To make sure that testing is available on ongoing basis only pop up testing sites. Act and near theaters on Broadway and off Broadway. Now we are working with the Broadway community now to develop the plans. To make the reopening go smoothly one of the things we need is a crowd management plan the city will be actively engaged in. Helping theaters. To manage crowds before and after shows we're gonna have an active presence working with the theater community to make sure that goes smoothly as well. So will the city in Europe will do the vaccinations. Will do the testing. Will help with the crowd management working with the theaters will do everything in our power to bring Broadway and off Broadway back strong. But we need some help we need some help from the State of New York some Cong upon the state. Police quickly issue clear guidance for theater workers terms of mask usage in terms of how. We use proof of vaccination or proof of negative testing. To help ensure that everyone can work and that crowds can come back in the fall. A first. An actor a director and educators have been on stage. For over 58 years he appeared in the wiz in ink misbehavior in the full Monty and Haiti's town. Quite impressive a Tony winner a Grammy winner and an Emmy winner. It's my pleasure to introduce Andrei dish yields. Good morning me did 30. Thank you very much for allowing me to join you on this virtual days. You're ranked. New York. Is army re back. But it will not completely a rise in until. Now only Broadway. All theater across the great city. Return. Now we have been absent but we haven't been too far way we been doing our best to stay ready. As you say the show must go wrong. Guard rain made peace experiencing its moratorium on its performances. But our personal shows have gone. We are ready. We've stayed in shape. Our voices restaurant. All we need it is that stage. And from working ship orders just now you're going to take care of that. I want to go just. A little bit error because what's important. Helped the return that the other stories that we'd love to share. That's the power. And our profession. Because we know throughout storytelling. We care. Transform individual. Eggs we can all of two governments. We can be that changed that we want to see. In this world.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.