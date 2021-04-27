'You're not alone': TikTokker’s message for those struggling with mental health

ABC News' Linsey Davis talks to motivational speaker Zachery Dereniowski about how he seeks to bring his community together and raise mental health awareness by giving out free hugs.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live