27 people aboard Carnival cruise test positive for COVID-19

The Belize Tourism Board says 27 people aboard a Carnival cruise tested positive for COVID-19 just before the ship made a stop in Belize City

August 13, 2021, 10:53 AM
2 min read

BELIZE CITY -- Twenty-seven people aboard a Carnival cruise tested positive for COVID-19 just before the ship made a stop in Belize City this week, according to the Belize Tourism Board.

The positive cases were among 26 crew members and one passenger on the Carnival Vista, which is carrying over 1,400 crew and nearly 3,000 passengers, the board said in a statement. The ship arrived Wednesday in Belize City.

All 27 were vaccinated, had mild or no symptoms, and were in isolation, according to the statement. The tourism board said 99.98% of the ship's crew was vaccinated, as well as 96.5% of its passengers.

The Washington Post reported Carnival said it announced last week that there were positive cases on board, but the cruise line did not not give specific numbers. The ship left from Galveston, Texas, according to the Post.

Carnival is requiring passengers to be vaccinated, though there are exceptions for children and people with medical issues. The cruise line said in a statement Aug. 4 that passengers must wear a mask in certain indoor areas, and provide a negative COVID test within three days of embarkment for cruises beginning Aug. 14.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on its website that it had investigated the Carnival Vista and the ship remains under observation.

Top Stories

FDA plans to authorize 3rd vaccine shot for immunocompromised

Aug 12, 9:03 PM

Gaetz associate providing feds intel as probe into congressman continues: Sources

Aug 12, 4:00 AM

On Location: August 12, 2021

Aug 12, 4:52 PM

5 key things to know about the delta variant

2 hours ago

FDA authorizes vaccine boosters for people with weakened immune systems

Aug 12, 11:32 PM

Top Stories

Delta variant overwhelms hospitals in Texas

Aug 11, 7:21 AM

5 key things to know about the delta variant

2 hours ago

FDA plans to authorize 3rd vaccine shot for immunocompromised

Aug 12, 9:03 PM

Police: Toddler fatally shot woman during work video call

Aug 13, 1:01 AM

Which states have reimposed mask mandates and which are resisting

1 hour ago

Top Stories

Delta variant overwhelms hospitals in Texas

Aug 11, 7:21 AM

5 key things to know about the delta variant

2 hours ago

FDA plans to authorize 3rd vaccine shot for immunocompromised

Aug 12, 9:03 PM

Gaetz associate providing feds intel as probe into congressman continues: Sources

Aug 12, 4:00 AM

Police: Toddler fatally shot woman during work video call

Aug 13, 1:01 AM

Top Stories

FDA plans to authorize 3rd vaccine shot for immunocompromised

Aug 12, 9:03 PM

Gaetz associate providing feds intel as probe into congressman continues: Sources

Aug 12, 4:00 AM

Delta variant overwhelms hospitals in Texas

Aug 11, 7:21 AM

Taliban captures 10th major city as US troops pull out of Afghanistan

Aug 12, 11:21 AM

Gruesome murders linked to conspiracy theory

Aug 12, 7:45 AM

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events