Abortion clinic, other groups seeking $1.5M from Kentucky

Kentucky's only abortion clinic and two groups are asking for almost $1.5 million in legal costs from the state after winning a federal case over the clinic's existence.

The Courier Journal reports that lawyers for EMW Women's Surgical Center of Louisville, Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky and the American Civil Liberties Union filed motions Thursday seeking legal expenses.

Gov. Matt Bevin's administration didn't immediately respond to the newspaper's request for comment.

U.S. District Judge Greg Stivers ruled Sept. 28 that requiring abortion clinics to have a written agreement with an ambulance service and hospital for emergencies was medically unnecessary and an unconstitutional barrier to women seeking abortions.

EMW argued the Bevin administration tried to close its clinic, and Planned Parenthood said the administration used the rules to deny its application to offer abortions.

———

Information from: Courier Journal, http://www.courier-journal.com