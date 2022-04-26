Albania to end virus restrictions before summer vacations
TIRANA, Albania -- Albanian authorities have decided to lift all remaining COVID-19 restrictions before the summer vacation season.
The decision means masks no longer will be required indoors and nightclubs won't be subject to an 11 p.m. curfew Proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test for the virus won't be needed at border crossings.
Authorities urged residents to continue getting vaccinated against the coronavirus.
Some 60% of Albania’s 2.8 million people has received two vaccine doses, while only 12.4% has gotten a third dose. Authorities have encouraged people older than age 60 to get a fourth shot.
Albania has reported a significant drop in new daily cases. Since the start of the pandemic, the Health Ministry has reported some 275,000 confirmed cases and 3,496 virus-related deaths.