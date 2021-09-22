AP PHOTOS: Behind barricades, Vietnam battles 'enemy' virus

September 22, 2021, 1:54 AM
2 min read

VUNG TAU, Vietnam -- The roadblocks and barricades make the streets of this southern Vietnamese city look like they did during the war that ended almost 50 years ago. But this time, the battle is being fought against the rampaging coronavirus.

In Vung Tau, just outside Ho Chi Minh city, streets are sealed and checkpoints are set up to control the movement of people. Barbed wire, door panels, steel sheets, chairs and tables are among materials being used to fence up alleys and isolate neighborhoods.

A coastal city with half a million people, Vung Tau was untouched by COVID-19 for most of the pandemic. Life was lived much as normal until the first case was registered in late July and the delta variant started to spread in the southern region.

A lockdown was ordered quickly. The city's white sand beaches, which had been packed with tourists, were emptied and closed. Residents are asked to stay home and can only go out on the streets for necessities once a week.

“Fighting this pandemic is like fighting the enemy,” is the slogan repeated by Vietnamese authorities whenever they address the public about the pandemic these days, calling on people to join the fight by “staying put wherever you are.”

The situation is the same for half of Vietnam’s population, who are also under the lockdown order to battle the country’s worst outbreak yet.

The government hopes to slow the infection rate, reduce the pressure on the health care system and allow more time to vaccinate more people.

Just 6.9% of Vietnam’s population is fully vaccinated.

In only over four months, the virus has infected nearly 700,000 people and killed over 17,000, according to the Health Ministry. Almost all of the fatalities have been from this latest wave.

Top Stories

Body found near Grand Teton confirmed to be Gabby Petito, death ruled a homicide

Sep 21, 5:10 PM

Jay-Z's Team Roc suing police department for allegedly covering up misconduct

Sep 20, 8:55 PM

Young people experiencing 'widespread' anxiety over climate crisis, researchers say

Sep 14, 1:00 AM

Gabby Petito case: Timeline of travel blogger's disappearance

Sep 20, 6:22 PM

Search for Brian Laundrie resumes in 'gator and snake infested' swamp: Live updates

Sep 21, 2:02 PM

Top Stories

Gabby Petito's body found, autopsy confirms

3 hours ago

House Democrats remove money for Israel's Iron Dome system in funding bill

2 hours ago

Body found near Grand Teton confirmed to be Gabby Petito, death ruled a homicide

Sep 21, 5:10 PM

Charges: Man "snapped," killed 4, then left bodies in field

2 hours ago

Authorities raid Florida home of Brian Laundrie during manhunt

Sep 21, 7:24 AM

Top Stories

Gabby Petito's body found, autopsy confirms

3 hours ago

House Democrats remove money for Israel's Iron Dome system in funding bill

2 hours ago

Body found near Grand Teton confirmed to be Gabby Petito, death ruled a homicide

Sep 21, 5:10 PM

Authorities raid Florida home of Brian Laundrie during manhunt

Sep 21, 7:24 AM

Charges: Man "snapped," killed 4, then left bodies in field

2 hours ago

Top Stories

Gabby Petito's body found, autopsy confirms

3 hours ago

Body found near Grand Teton confirmed to be Gabby Petito, death ruled a homicide

Sep 21, 5:10 PM

Authorities raid Florida home of Brian Laundrie during manhunt

Sep 21, 7:24 AM

J&J says 2nd COVID-19 vaccine dose gives stronger protection

Sep 21, 10:38 AM

Biden to address UN for 1st time as president

Sep 21, 7:28 AM

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events