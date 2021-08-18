AP Source: Biden to require vaccines for nursing home staff

The Biden administration will require that nursing home staff are vaccinated against COVID-19 as a condition for those facilities to continue receiving federal Medicare and Medicaid funding

August 18, 2021, 6:54 PM
2 min read

WASHINGTON -- The Biden administration will require that nursing home staff be vaccinated against COVID-19 as a condition for those facilities to continue receiving federal Medicare and Medicaid funding.

Biden will announce the move Wednesday afternoon in a White House address as the administration continues to look for ways to use mandates to encourage vaccine holdouts to get shots. A senior administration official confirmed the announcement on condition of anonymity to preview the news before Biden’s remarks.

The new mandate, in the form of a forthcoming regulation to be issued by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, could take effect as soon as next month.

Hundreds of thousands of nursing home workers are not vaccinated, according to federal data, despite those facilities bearing the brunt of the early COVID-19 outbreak and their workers being among the first in the country to be eligible for shots.

It comes as the Biden administration seeks to raise the costs for those who have yet to get vaccinated, after months of incentives and giveaways proved to be insufficient to drive tens of millions of Americans to roll up their sleeves.

In just the past three weeks, Biden has forced millions of federal workers to attest to their vaccination status or face onerous new requirements, with even stricter requirements for federal workers in frontline health roles, and his administration has moved toward mandating vaccines for the military as soon as next month.

Biden has also celebrated businesses that have mandated vaccines for their own workforces and encouraged others to follow, and highlighted local vaccine mandates as a condition for daily activities, like indoor dining.

The new effort seems to be paying off, as the nation's rate of new vaccinations has nearly doubled over the past month. More than 200 million Americans have now received at least one dose of the vaccines, according to the White House, but about 80 million Americans are eligible but haven't yet been vaccinated.

Last year CMS used similar regulatory authority to prohibit most visitors from nursing homes in an effort to protect residents.

Biden's upcoming announcement was first reported by CNN.

Top Stories

Afghanistan updates: Taliban fighters harass Afghans seeking to enter Kabul airport

1 hour ago

Over 8,000 students in Florida school district isolated or quarantined

3 hours ago

COVID-19 live updates: mRNA vaccine efficacy dropped 'significantly' in nursing homes

32 minutes ago

Unvaccinated couple die of COVID-19 hours apart, leaving behind 2 teens

Aug 17, 6:06 AM

On Location: August 18, 2021

Aug 18, 9:21 AM

Top Stories

Over 8,000 students in Florida school district isolated or quarantined

3 hours ago

US evacuates Americans from Afghanistan as Taliban tightens control

Aug 18, 7:20 AM

Biden administration to begin rolling out booster shots the week of Sept. 20

15 minutes ago

Taliban militants violently disperse rare Afghan protest

1 hour ago

COVID booster shots to start Sept. 20

3 hours ago

Top Stories

US evacuates Americans from Afghanistan as Taliban tightens control

Aug 18, 7:20 AM

Over 8,000 students in Florida school district isolated or quarantined

3 hours ago

Biden administration to begin rolling out booster shots the week of Sept. 20

15 minutes ago

Taliban militants violently disperse rare Afghan protest

1 hour ago

Parents, school districts divided over mask mandates as students go back to school

Aug 17, 6:05 PM

Top Stories

US evacuates Americans from Afghanistan as Taliban tightens control

Aug 18, 7:20 AM

Over 8,000 students in Florida school district isolated or quarantined

3 hours ago

Biden administration to begin rolling out booster shots the week of Sept. 20

15 minutes ago

Taliban militants violently disperse rare Afghan protest

1 hour ago

Unvaccinated couple die of COVID-19 hours apart, leaving behind 2 teens

Aug 17, 6:06 AM

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events