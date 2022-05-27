BUENOS AIRES, Argentina -- Argentina reports Latin America's first confirmed case of monkeypox.
Argentina reports Latin America's first confirmed case of monkeypox
Argentina reports Latin America's first confirmed case of monkeypox
Top Stories
Texas school shooting survivor says gunman told them: 'You're all gonna die'
- May 27, 05:00 AM
Mother of Texas gunman says son was 'not a monster,' could be 'aggressive'
- May 26, 05:00 AM
How the shooting at a Texas elementary school unfolded
- May 26, 03:08 PM
Texas school shooting live updates: Gunman entered unobstructed through unlocked door
- 4 hours ago
Police: Woman killed man who fired rifle into party crowd
- May 26, 03:16 PM