Asia Today: 1st vaccines reach arms in S. Korea, Hong Kong

South Korea administered its first available shots of coronavirus vaccines to people at long-term care facilities Friday, launching a mass immunization campaign that health authorities hope will restore some level of normalcy by the end of the year.

The rollout of vaccines come at a critical time for the country, which has seen its hard-won gains against the virus get wiped out by a winter surge and is struggling to mitigate the pandemic’s economic shock that decimated service sector jobs.

“I felt very anxious over the past year, but I feel more secure now after receiving the vaccine,” said nursing home worker Lee Gyeong-soon, who received her shot at a public health center in northern Seoul.

Health authorities plan to complete injecting the first of two doses to some 344,000 residents and workers at long-term care settings and 55,000 frontline medical workers by the end of March.

“We have taken the historic first step toward restoring normalcy,” senior Health Ministry official Son Young-rae said during a briefing.

He said the government has decided to extend current social distancing levels for at least another two weeks, clamping down on private social gatherings of five or more people and banning indoor dining after 10 p.m., to help create a safe environment for vaccinations.

Separately, doctors, nurses and other health professionals treating COVID-19 patients will begin receiving the shots developed by Pfizer and BioNTech from Saturday. The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines, which South Korea obtained through the WHO-backed COVAX program, arrived at Incheon International Airport on Friday and will be transported to five major COVID-19 treatment hospitals.

The next available vaccines are likely to go to workers at general hospitals, paramedics, quarantine workers and people over 65 years in age before broader groups of adults begin receiving shots in summer.

In other developments around the Asia-Pacific region:

— Hong Kong began administering its first COVID-19 vaccines to the public, kicking off its program offering free vaccinations to all 7.5 million residents. People age 60 and older and health care workers are among the some 2.4 million people currently prioritized to receive vaccines at community centers and outpatient clinics across Hong Kong. The government said registrations for the first two weeks of the program are full. Participants so far will be receiving the vaccine by Chinese biopharmaceutical firm Sinovac. A million doses arrived in the city last week, and Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam and other top government officials were vaccinated first in a bid to bolster confidence in the program. Hong Kong has struck deals to buy 22.5 million doses of vaccines, from Sinovac, AstraZeneca and Fosun Pharma, which will deliver the vaccine developed by Pfizer-BioNTech.

— Japan said coronavirus vaccine shipments will arrive at the local government offices by the end of June to inoculate the nation’s 36 million elderly people. Those 65 years or older are scheduled to get vaccines after health workers. More than 21,000 health workers have received their first shot so far, in a campaign that started about a week ago. There are nearly 4 million health workers in Japan. The government had said vaccinations for the elderly will start April 12. But worries had been growing about an ample supply. The latest timeline for their completion, covering two shots per person, confirms the schedule for COVID-19 vaccine shipments arriving from Europe, made by U.S. drug maker Pfizer. Such shipments are going to increase significantly in May, a government statement said. It’s expected to take months more before vaccines will be available for the rest of the general public. Japan, which has had more than 7,000 deaths related to the pandemic, now relies on imports for the vaccines.