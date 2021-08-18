Asia Today: Australia outbreak grows, spreads to New Zealand

Australia’s most populous state has reported a record 633 new coronavirus infections as concerns grew about the delta variant’s spread beyond Sydney

August 18, 2021, 2:58 AM
2 min read

SYDNEY -- Australia’s most populous state reported a record 633 new coronavirus infections on Wednesday as concerns grew about the delta variant's spread beyond Sydney.

The previous record in New South Wales, which includes Sydney, was 466 on Saturday. Three people died on Tuesday, bringing the death toll from the outbreak first detected in Sydney in mid-June to 60.

“I can’t express enough my level of concern at these rising numbers of cases,” state Chief Health Officer Kerry Chant said. “I’m incredibly concerned.”

Infections were also reported in towns in the west, north and central regions of the state in recent days, Deputy Premier John Barilaro said. “The delta strain is really putting regional New South Wales on that knife edge,” Barilaro said.

Sydney has been in lockdown since June 26 and the entire state has been locked down since Saturday.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian has rejected criticism that Sydney's lockdown restrictions needed to be tougher, describing the lockdown as “extremely harsh and extremely strict” and based on expert health advice.

The national capital Canberra, which is surrounded by New South Wales, reported 22 new infections from the cluster that originated in Sydney. There have been 67 infections detected since the coronavirus was first discovered in Canberra on Thursday last week.

In other developments in the Asia-Pacific region:

— WELLINGTON, New Zealand: The first outbreak in six months in New Zealand has grown to seven people. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Wednesday that number is expected to keep growing, especially after some of those infected spent time at a church, a school, a casino and a hospital. Ardern also announced people will be compelled to wear masks in supermarkets, gas stations and pharmacies during strict lockdowns. That came after the government on Tuesday imposed a strict lockdown of at least three days for the entire country and at least seven days in Auckland and Coromandel after identifying the first infection. Ardern said genome testing has confirmed that the outbreak is of the delta variant and originated from the outbreak in Sydney, although it’s not yet clear how the virus breached New Zealand’s border quarantine controls.

Top Stories

Afghanistan updates: Taliban hold press conference from Kabul

2 hours ago

The story behind photo of 640 Afghans packed onto US Air Force plane

Aug 17, 9:51 AM

Unvaccinated couple dies of COVID-19 on same day

Aug 16, 3:03 PM

Unvaccinated couple die of COVID-19 hours apart, leaving behind 2 teens

Aug 17, 6:06 AM

Witness to MyPillow CEO incident says it was no 'attack'

Aug 17, 3:19 PM

Top Stories

The story behind photo of 640 Afghans packed onto US Air Force plane

Aug 17, 9:51 AM

Witness to MyPillow CEO incident says it was no 'attack'

Aug 17, 3:19 PM

Evacuations of Americans underway in Afghanistan

Aug 17, 7:14 AM

Marine’s uphill battle to rescue Afghan translator from Kabul

Aug 17, 7:36 PM

Biden on Afghanistan: 'I do not regret my decision'

Aug 16, 4:59 PM

Top Stories

The story behind photo of 640 Afghans packed onto US Air Force plane

Aug 17, 9:51 AM

Witness to MyPillow CEO incident says it was no 'attack'

Aug 17, 3:19 PM

Evacuations of Americans underway in Afghanistan

Aug 17, 7:14 AM

Biden on Afghanistan: 'I do not regret my decision'

Aug 16, 4:59 PM

US troops evacuate civilians, diplomats in Kabul as Taliban close in

Aug 15, 11:31 AM

Top Stories

The story behind photo of 640 Afghans packed onto US Air Force plane

Aug 17, 9:51 AM

Evacuations of Americans underway in Afghanistan

Aug 17, 7:14 AM

Witness to MyPillow CEO incident says it was no 'attack'

Aug 17, 3:19 PM

Unvaccinated couple die of COVID-19 hours apart, leaving behind 2 teens

Aug 17, 6:06 AM

Biden on Afghanistan: 'I do not regret my decision'

Aug 16, 4:59 PM

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events