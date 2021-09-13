Britain ends contract with French startup for vaccines

A French pharmaceutical startup says the British government has abruptly terminated an agreement for it to supply tens of millions of COVID-19 vaccines

September 13, 2021, 9:12 AM
2 min read

PARIS -- A French pharmaceutical startup announced Monday that the British government has abruptly terminated an agreement for it to supply tens of millions of COVID-19 vaccines.

Britain alleged that Valneva was in breach of its obligations under the supply agreement, which the company “strenuously” denied. There was no immediate comment from the British side.

The vaccine, being made at Valneva’s plant in Scotland, is currently in the third phase of trials and not yet approved by regulators.

Britain initially ordered 60 million doses of the vaccine and retained an option for 90 million more. It later added a further 40 million to its order. The total value of the 190 million doses is 1.4 billion euros ($1.7 billion), Valneva had said.

If the U.K. exercised all of its options, Valneva’s deliveries would continue through 2025.

At the time of the deal, Britain rolled out the red carpet to the startup, while the more cautious EU dragged its feet. Valneva is clearly startled that the carpet has been pulled out from under its feet.

In its statement, Valneva, headquartered on the banks of the Loire, said it is continuing on all fronts of research and testing and is on schedule.

The VLA2001 vaccine, being made at Valneva's plant in Scotland, is currently in the third phase of trials and not yet approved by regulators.

Britain initially ordered 60 million doses of the vaccine and retained an option for 90 million more. It later added a further 40 million to its order. The total value of the 190 million doses is 1.4 billion euros ($1.7 billion), Valneva had said.

If the U.K. exercised all of its options, Valneva’s deliveries would continue through 2025.

At the time of the deal, Britain rolled out the red carpet to the startup, while the more cautious EU dragged its feet. Valneva is clearly startled that the carpet has been pulled out from under its feet.

In its statement, Valneva, headquartered on the banks of the Loire, said it is continuing on all fronts of research and testing and is on schedule.

Top Stories

Barrett concerned about public perception of Supreme Court

Sep 12, 10:25 PM

Capitol rally seeks to rewrite Jan. 6 by exalting rioters

3 hours ago

Ticket agent who helped Sept. 11 hijackers make flight finds forgiveness

Sep 10, 5:08 AM

Nearly 74% of eligible Americans have at least 1 COVID-19 vaccine dose

Sep 13, 12:02 AM

Biden, Newsom team up seeking COVID-19 momentum: The Note

10 minutes ago

Top Stories

Barrett concerned about public perception of Supreme Court

Sep 12, 10:25 PM

Capitol rally seeks to rewrite Jan. 6 by exalting rioters

3 hours ago

Supreme Court Justice Breyer criticizes the court

Sep 10, 7:50 PM

Tropical Storm Nicholas to bring heavy rain, flash flooding to parts of Gulf Coast

Sep 12, 3:00 PM

Vaccine mandate an 'appropriate response' to pandemic: Surgeon general

Sep 12, 10:37 AM

Top Stories

Barrett concerned about public perception of Supreme Court

Sep 12, 10:25 PM

Supreme Court Justice Breyer criticizes the court

Sep 10, 7:50 PM

Capitol rally seeks to rewrite Jan. 6 by exalting rioters

3 hours ago

Vaccine mandate an 'appropriate response' to pandemic: Surgeon general

Sep 12, 10:37 AM

'Roe v. Wade is dead in Texas' and soon rest of US, some experts say

Sep 12, 8:14 AM

Top Stories

Barrett concerned about public perception of Supreme Court

Sep 12, 10:25 PM

Supreme Court Justice Breyer criticizes the court

Sep 10, 7:50 PM

Capitol rally seeks to rewrite Jan. 6 by exalting rioters

3 hours ago

Vaccine mandate an 'appropriate response' to pandemic: Surgeon general

Sep 12, 10:37 AM

'Roe v. Wade is dead in Texas' and soon rest of US, some experts say

Sep 12, 8:14 AM

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events