California governor plans action amid vaping illness rise

California Gov. Gavin Newsom says he's taking action amid health concerns from vaping.

Newsom will announce an executive action Monday related to flavored e-cigarettes and cannabis oils.

Hundreds of people nationwide have come down with serious lung illness related to vaping cannabis-based oils. California has seen 63 such cases.

Flavored e-cigarettes are also contributing to a rise in youth smoking.

The Democratic governor's action comes after President Donald Trump announced plans for the federal government to ban many e-cigarette flavors.

In New York, Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Sunday announced efforts to outlaw the sale of flavored e-cigarettes. In neighboring New Jersey, Gov. Phil Murphy has created a task force to come up with recommendations for addressing health issues from vaping.