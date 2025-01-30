Case Against Gender Care Leaker Dropped; Hospital Rooftop Death Under Investigation

dropped their case against Eithan Haim, MD, who had been accused of leaking the records of young patients who sought gender-affirming care at Texas Children's Hospital. (The Texas Tribune)

The family of a woman who was found dead on the rooftop of an Illinois hospital has filed a wrongful death suit. State health officials and police are also investigating the death. (CBS News and Becker's Clinical Leadership)

Massachusetts anesthesiologist Sadeq Ali Quraishi, MD, was sentenced to 10 years in prison for attempted sex trafficking of a child. (WWLP)

Zvi Levran, MD, the Michigan hockey team doctor accused of abusing players in that state, now faces similar accusations in Minnesota. (FOX 9)

Ohio physician Mahmud Kara, MD, was sentenced to 8 to 12 years in prison for raping a young woman. (FOX 8)

A Tennessee nurse has been charged with credit card fraud and identity theft after allegedly stealing a hospital patient's debit card and using it at American Eagle, DoorDash, Zara, and Uber, spending a total of $1,086. (WJHL)

A Montana man who threatened to kill a naturopathic doctor was sentenced to 3 years in custody, which includes the possibility of going to a state psychiatric facility. (KPAX)

Iowa physician Ted Bonebrake, MD, surrendered his license after an emergency suspension last year that marked the fourth time he'd been sanctioned for alleged substance abuse issues or violating restrictions on his practice. (Iowa Capital Dispatch)

A Pennsylvania nurse is accused of abusing a disabled 8-year-old child by allegedly placing a bib in his mouth to muffle his cries. (FOX 43)

And a New Jersey nurse was accused of beating a 10-year-old disabled boy because he was crying. (NJ.com)

Pfizer will pay almost $60 million to settle allegations that its subsidiary Biohaven paid kickbacks to physicians in the form of speaker honoraria and expensive meals to get them to prescribe rimegepant (Nurtec), according to the Department of Justice.

A medical device company will pay $17 million to resolve claims that it provided incentives to urology practices in exchange for prescribing its intermittent catheters to patients, federal prosecutors said.