WASHINGTON -- US advisers endorse updated COVID boosters that target the newest omicron strains. Shots now await CDC signoff (CORRECTS: A previous APNewsAlert erroneously reported the CDC made the recommendation.).
US advisers endorse updated COVID boosters that target the newest omicron strains. Shots now await CDC signoff (CORRECTS: A previous APNewsAlert erroneously reported the CDC made the recommendation.)
WASHINGTON -- US advisers endorse updated COVID boosters that target the newest omicron strains. Shots now await CDC signoff (CORRECTS: A previous APNewsAlert erroneously reported the CDC made the recommendation.).