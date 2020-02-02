China announces 304 deaths, 14,380 total cases of outbreak China’s death toll from a new virus has increased to 304 with more than 14,000 cases, amid warnings from the World Health Organization that other countries need to be prepared in the event the disease spreads among their populations

A woman a boy purchase face masks in Hong Kong, Saturday, Feb, 1, 2020. China’s death toll from a new virus has risen over 250 and a World Health Organization official says other governments need to prepare for“domestic outbreak control” if the disease spreads. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) The Associated Press

BEIJING -- China’s death toll from a new virus has increased to 304 with more than 14,000 cases, amid warnings from the World Health Organization that other countries need to be prepared in the event the disease spreads among their populations.

Figures from the National Health Commission released Sunday show an increase of 45 in the death toll and 2,590 in the number of cases for a total of 14,380, well above the number of those infected in in the 2002-03 outbreak of SARS, or severe acute respiratory syndrome, which broke out in southern China before spreading worldwide.