Clarification: LGBTQ Legislation-Florida story

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- In a story published May 18, 2023 about several bills signed into law by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, The Associated Press reported that the guidelines of major medical associations generally prevent surgery for minors. The story should have made clear that some experts in transgender health now say surgery can begin earlier in some cases. The World Professional Association for Transgender Health updated some recommendations last year.