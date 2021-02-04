Clarification: Virus Outbreak story In a story published February 2, 2021, The Associated Press reported that a survey by a teachers union in Fairfax County, Virginia, found that less than 10% of teachers feel it is safe to return to classrooms amid the COVID-19 pandemic

CONCORD, N.H. -- In a story published February 2, 2021, The Associated Press reported that a survey by a teachers union in Fairfax County, Virginia, found that less than 10% of teachers feel it is safe to return to classrooms amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The story should have made clear that the survey was published in October 2020.