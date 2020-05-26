Clarification: Virus Outbreak-Tech School Challenges story
In a story published May 23, 2020, The Associated Press reported about the challenges that students in career and technical education face amid coronavirus closures
PHOENIX -- In a story published May 23, 2020, The Associated Press reported about the challenges that students in career and technical education face amid coronavirus closures. The story should have made clear that high school teacher Linda Romano also has struggled with online teaching because of a lack of access her students have to necessary materials and because her students won’t be able to take their nurse's aid exams, among other difficulties.