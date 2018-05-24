Congo says Ebola cases have reached 30, warns against rumors

Congo's Ministry of Health says the number of confirmed Ebola cases has reached 30, including 8 deaths in the 3 affected health zones in the country's Equateur province.

The ministry on Thursday gave the toll after surveillance teams in the capital, Kinshasa, were deployed along the Congo River to monitor people coming in there.

The World Health Organization's Congo representative Allarangar Yakouide said health brigades have also been set up at various entry points into Kinshasa and other cities as part of prevention. He warned against spreading false rumors of cases, saying none are confirmed in the capital.

As of Thursday, the ministry reports a total of 58 cases of hemorrhagic fever: 30 confirmed Ebola cases, 14 probable and 14 suspected.