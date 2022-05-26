Correction: Abortion Clinic Fire-Wyoming story

ByThe Associated Press
May 26, 2022, 5:49 PM

CASPER, Wyo. -- In a story published May 25, 2022, about a fire at a Wyoming abortion clinic under construction, The Associated Press erroneously reported that a hospital in Jackson, Wyoming, provides abortions. The hospital does not provide abortion services.

