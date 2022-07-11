Correction: Election 2022-Nevada Senate-Abortion story

In a story published July 7, 2022, about abortion rights in Nevada, The Associated Press erroneously reported that a 1990 referendum vote codified the right to abortion in Nevada’s state constitution

SPARKS, Nev. -- In a story published July 7, 2022, about abortion rights in Nevada, The Associated Press erroneously reported that a 1990 referendum vote codified the right to abortion in Nevada’s state constitution. The vote codified the right in state law, not in the state constitution.