Correction: Idaho-Abortion-Ban-Lawsuit story

BOISE, Idaho -- In a story published March 30, 2022, about a lawsuit challenging Idaho’s abortion ban, The Associated Press erroneously reported the timeline of a similar abortion ban out of Mississippi. The Mississippi law bans abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, not six weeks.