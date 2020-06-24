Correction: Trump-Health Care Prices story

WASHINGTON -- In a story June 23, 2020, about a court ruling involving the Trump administration's plan for disclosure of hospital prices, The Associated Press erroneously reported the last name of the general counsel for the American Hospital Association. She is Melinda Hatton, not Melinda Hutton.