Correction: Virus Outbreak-Asia story

In a story May 31, 2021, about the virus outbreak in Vietnam, The Associated Press erroneously reported that Vietnam plans to test all Ho Chi Minh City residents for the coronavirus

HANOI, Vietnam -- In a story May 31, 2021, about the virus outbreak in Vietnam, The Associated Press erroneously reported that Vietnam plans to test all Ho Chi Minh City residents for the coronavirus. The state-run Vietnam News Agency said the city authority is planning to conduct tests among people in high risk groups across the city of 9 million.