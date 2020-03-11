Correction: Virus Outbreak-The Latest story

In a story March 9, 2020, about the coronavirus outbreak sweeping the globe, The Associated Press reported that there were confirmed cases in Guadeloupe, one of France's overseas territories
By
The Associated Press
March 11, 2020
In a story March 9, 2020, about the coronavirus outbreak sweeping the globe, The Associated Press erroneously reported that there were confirmed cases in Guadeloupe, one of France's overseas territories. A French official says there are currently no proven cases of the virus in the Guadeloupe archipelago.