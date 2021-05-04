Correction: Virus Outbreak-WHO-Moderna Vaccine story

In a story May 3, 2021, about U.S. biotech company Moderna planning to provide up to 500 million doses for the U.N.-backed COVAX program, The Associated Press reported erroneously that Sweden was going to donate 1 million AstraZeneca doses to India

GENEVA -- In a story May 3, 2021, about U.S. biotech company Moderna planning to provide up to 500 million doses for the U.N.-backed COVAX program, The Associated Press reported erroneously that Sweden was going to donate 1 million AstraZeneca doses to India. The donation is to the COVAX program in general.