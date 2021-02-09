Correction: Virus Outbreak-South Africa-Vaccines story

In a story Feb. 8, 2021, about South Africa's vaccine strategy, The Associated Press erroneously reported that the Moderna vaccine must be stored at super-frozen temperatures like the Pfizer vaccine

JOHANNESBURG -- In a story Feb. 8, 2021, about South Africa’s vaccine strategy, The Associated Press erroneously reported that the Moderna vaccine must be stored at super-frozen temperatures like the Pfizer vaccine. Moderna’s vaccine needs to be stored at regular freezer temperatures.