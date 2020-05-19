Correction: Virus Outbreak-Tech Surveillance story In a story May 18, 2020, about U.S. states rolling out COVID-19 smartphone apps, The Associated Press erroneously reported that South Dakota has the most residents using a location-tracking app

PROVIDENCE, R.I. -- In a story May 18, 2020, about U.S. states rolling out COVID-19 smartphone apps, The Associated Press erroneously reported that South Dakota has the most residents using a location-tracking app. North Dakota has the highest participation rate, at about 4%.