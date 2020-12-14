Correction: Virus Outbreak-Vaccine Reactions story In a story December 9, 2020, about allergic reactions to vaccines, The Associated Press erroneously reported that the ingredients in the Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech vaccine were proprietary and not disclosed

In a story December 9, 2020, about allergic reactions to vaccines, The Associated Press erroneously reported that the ingredients in the Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech vaccine were proprietary and not disclosed. The ingredients were listed in documents from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Britain’s Medicines and Healthcare Regulator.

(topic), The Associated Press erroneously reported (add details about the error).