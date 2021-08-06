Correction: Virus Outbreak-Vaccines-Refugees story

In a story published on Aug. 2, 2021, about vaccine access for refugees, The Associated Press erroneously reported the number of vaccines Bangladesh received through an international initiative

NEW DELHI -- In a story published on Aug. 2, 2021, about vaccine access for refugees, The Associated Press erroneously reported the number of vaccines Bangladesh received through an international initiative. The number of vaccines delivered by that date was 6 million, not 100,620.