Ask for COVID vaccine proof, face a $5,000 fine in Florida

Florida will start issuing $5,000 fines to businesses, schools and government agencies that require people to show proof of a COVID-19 vaccination

September 1, 2021, 9:12 PM
2 min read

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- Florida will start issuing $5,000 fines to businesses, schools and government agencies that require people to show proof of a COVID-19 vaccination.

Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill earlier this year that banned vaccine passports. The fines will start Sept. 16 if people are asked to show proof of a vaccine.

"Promises made, promises kept," DeSantis spokesperson Taryn Fenske said Wednesday.

Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, the state's only statewide elected Democrat and a candidate hoping to challenge DeSantis for governor next year, was critical of the fines.

“Governor DeSantis is retaliating against Floridians who are trying to protect themselves and their communities from COVID-19," Fried said in an emailed statement. “This not only goes against common sense — it’s also an insult to the free market principles that he claims to champion."

COVID-19 infections in Florida have skyrocketed over the summer as the state has been one of the hardest hit areas of the U.S. from the delta variant. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has reported more than 15,000 patients are currently hospitalized in Florida, up from about 1,800 in June.

———

Follow AP’s coverage of the pandemic at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic.

Top Stories

Caldor fire forces thousands more to evacuate in Northern California

Aug 31, 10:30 AM

Elijah McClain's mother says her son was an 'artist' who 'truly believed in humanity'

Mar 01, 2:24 PM

Student killed in shooting at North Carolina high school, suspect at-large

30 minutes ago

On Location: September 1, 2021

Sep 01, 9:33 AM

Social Security costs to exceed revenue for 1st time in 39 years

2 hours ago

Top Stories

Caldor fire forces thousands more to evacuate in Northern California

Aug 31, 10:30 AM

Officers, paramedics charged in Elijah McClain’s 2019 death

3 hours ago

Majority of companies plan to have COVID-19 vaccine mandate, survey finds

4 hours ago

1 student hurt from shooting on high school campus

3 hours ago

Social Security costs to exceed revenue for 1st time in 39 years

2 hours ago

Top Stories

Caldor fire forces thousands more to evacuate in Northern California

Aug 31, 10:30 AM

Officers, paramedics charged in Elijah McClain’s 2019 death

3 hours ago

Majority of companies plan to have COVID-19 vaccine mandate, survey finds

4 hours ago

1 student hurt from shooting on high school campus

3 hours ago

Social Security costs to exceed revenue for 1st time in 39 years

2 hours ago

Top Stories

Caldor fire forces thousands more to evacuate in Northern California

Aug 31, 10:30 AM

Officers, paramedics charged in Elijah McClain’s 2019 death

3 hours ago

Florida to withhold school board's salaries in 2 counties over mask mandates

Aug 31, 4:09 PM

Texas school system closes after 2 teachers die of COVID-19

Aug 31, 8:48 PM

Majority of companies plan to have COVID-19 vaccine mandate, survey finds

4 hours ago

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events