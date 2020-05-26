Cuomo rings opening bell as NYSE reopens after 2 months The trading floor of the New York Stock exchange has reopened for the first time in two months and the state legislature was set to reconvene as New York relaxed more restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus

NEW YORK -- The trading floor of the New York Stock exchange reopened Tuesday for the first time in two months and the state legislature was set to reconvene as the state relaxed more restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus.

Traders cheered as Gov. Andrew Cuomo rang the opening bell of the Stock Exchange, which had been closed since March when the state shut down in the face of the virus. Under rules put in place to prevent a resurgence, traders will be required to wear masks and stay 6 feet apart. Anyone entering the Exchange will be asked to avoid public transportation.

The legislature will be in session Tuesday for the first time since the coronavirus forced lawmakers home after they passed the state budget in April. A few members of the state Senate and Assembly were expected to travel to Albany to debate and vote on bills from their offices or the chambers while most lawmakers will participate from home through video and teleconference.