Czech president Zeman, predecessor Klaus hospitalized

Czech President Milos Zeman has been hospitalized while predecessor Vaclav Klaus is undergoing tests at the same hospital

September 14, 2021, 12:27 PM
1 min read

PRAGUE -- Czech President Milos Zeman was hospitalized Tuesday while predecessor Vaclav Klaus was undergoing tests at the same hospital.

The presidential office didn’t immediately comment on Zeman’s hospitalization, which was confirmed by Prague’s military hospital. Further details weren't immediately given.

An adviser to Zeman told Czech public radio that he was there for a regular check.

Zeman, 76, is a heavy smoker who has suffered from diabetes and neuropathy linked to it. He has trouble walking and has been using a wheelchair.

Klaus was also admitted to the same hospital Tuesday to undergo unspecified tests. He spent time at the hospital last weekend because of high blood pressure, his spokesman told Czech public television.

Klaus, 80, a vocal opponent of the coronavirus restrictions, fell ill with COVID-19 in February but didn’t need hospitalization.

Top Stories

Hurricanes explained by Ginger Zee

Jul 16, 9:46 AM

California ski resort changes name to remove offensive word

Sep 13, 4:37 PM

Nicholas slams into Texas as Category 1 hurricane: Latest

17 minutes ago

On Location: September 13, 2021

Sep 13, 6:00 PM

Met Gala 2021: See standout red carpet looks from Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X and more

Sep 13, 10:50 PM

Top Stories

California ski resort changes name to remove offensive word

Sep 13, 4:37 PM

Capitol rally seeks to rewrite Jan. 6 by exalting rioters

Sep 13, 5:47 PM

Blinken testifies to Congress on Afghanistan withdrawal

Sep 13, 3:30 PM

Biden stands by Newsom ahead of recall election

2 hours ago

Met Gala 2021: See standout red carpet looks from fashion's biggest night

Sep 13, 6:13 PM

Top Stories

California ski resort changes name to remove offensive word

Sep 13, 4:37 PM

Capitol rally seeks to rewrite Jan. 6 by exalting rioters

Sep 13, 5:47 PM

Blinken testifies to Congress on Afghanistan withdrawal

Sep 13, 3:30 PM

What you need to know about the Texas abortion law

Sep 13, 2:45 AM

Met Gala 2021: See standout red carpet looks from fashion's biggest night

Sep 13, 6:13 PM

Top Stories

Capitol rally seeks to rewrite Jan. 6 by exalting rioters

Sep 13, 5:47 PM

California ski resort changes name to remove offensive word

Sep 13, 4:37 PM

Blinken testifies to Congress on Afghanistan withdrawal

Sep 13, 3:30 PM

Met Gala 2021: See standout red carpet looks from fashion's biggest night

Sep 13, 6:13 PM

Millions on Gulf Coast brace for Tropical Storm Nicholas

Sep 13, 7:20 AM

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events