Disney reaches vaccination agreement with union workers

The Walt Disney Company and a coalition of unions have agreed that workers at Disney World will have to get COVID-19 vaccinations to keep their jobs

August 24, 2021, 1:03 PM
2 min read

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Florida's Walt Disney World will now require union employees as well as non-union and salaried workers to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to keep their jobs at the theme park.

The deal was reached Monday with a union coalition, shortly after the Pfizer vaccine earned full Food and Drug Administration approval. It requires the workers to show proof of vaccination by Oct. 22 to remain employed, although employees can request exemptions for medical or religious reasons, a union statement said.

Any employee who doesn’t comply, and doesn’t request an exemption, will be “separated from the company with a ‘yes’ rehire status,” according to the Service Trades Council Union. Before layoffs and furloughs due to the pandemic, the coalition covered about 43,000 of 77,000 Disney World workers.

Disney announced last month that all non-union hourly and salaried employees would be required to receive the vaccine within 60 days. The company also asked all employees who were working from home to show proof of vaccination before returning to work.

The company will hold vaccination on-site vaccine events for employees over the next several weeks, the union statement said.

