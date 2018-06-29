Donated cars let children's hospital patients ride in style

Patients at Hasbro Children's Hospital are getting to ride in style with two new child-sized motorized cars.

Hasbro Children's Hospital Pediatric Surgeon-in-Chief Francois Luks says kids tend to be nervous before surgery, and the toys help put smiles on their faces. WJAR-TV reports the pink Chevrolet Camaro and black Silverado toys were donated by Balise Auto Group.

Balise says they donated the cars after learning the current toy cars had been in use for a while. Luks says the hospital is glad to have a pink car, as several patients had asked for one.

The new Camaro and Silverado will be parked in the hospital's pre-and post-anesthesia care units. The hospital's current vehicles will also remain in use, giving patients a total of four vehicle options.

