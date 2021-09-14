Dutch advice: booster for people with immunity problems

The Dutch government’s medical advisory body says booster shots of coronavirus vaccines should be given “with high priority” to people with seriously compromised immune systems

September 14, 2021, 10:49 AM
2 min read

THE HAGUE, Netherlands -- The Dutch government's medical advisory body said Tuesday that booster shots of coronavirus vaccines should be given “with high priority” to people with seriously compromised immune systems.

The Health Council of the Netherlands also said in its written advice to the government that giving booster shots to the rest of the Dutch population is not currently necessary but said preparations should be put in place to give people a booster shot if it becomes clear that the vaccines' effectiveness in preventing serious illness is declining.

“While the protection of some COVID-19 vaccines against infection has diminished somewhat over time, protection against serious illness has not,” the council said.

“There is therefore currently hardly any room for improving protection against serious illness and death with a booster,” it added.

The government generally follows the advice of the health council in its coronavirus decision-making.

Some 62% of the Dutch population of 17.5 million people has been fully vaccinated — that amounts to 77% of adults.

Caretaker Prime Minister Mark Rutte is scheduled to hold a news conference Tuesday evening to announce new relaxations in the country's lockdown.

Dutch media report that he is expected to mandate corona passes — showing that a person has been fully vaccinated, has recovered from COVID-19 or has recently tested negative — for entry into venues including bars, restaurants, cinemas and museums. At the same time, Rutte is expected to drop social distancing orders in such venues.

A Dutch hospitality lobby group went to court Tuesday in a bid to force the re-opening of night clubs and discos, arguing that keeping them closed amid wider easing of the government’s coronavirus lockdown measures amounts to illegal discrimination.

With the exception of a brief reopening early in the summer, clubs and discos have been closed in the Netherlands since mid-March 2020. Infection rates spiked shortly after the reopening and the government quickly closed them again.

Top Stories

Hurricanes explained by Ginger Zee

Jul 16, 9:46 AM

Millions on Gulf Coast brace for Tropical Storm Nicholas

Sep 13, 7:20 AM

On Location: September 13, 2021

Sep 13, 6:00 PM

Nicholas makes landfall as Category 1 hurricane in Texas: Latest forecast

1 hour ago

Justice Amy Coney Barrett picking up 'mores' of Supreme Court, Breyer says

Sep 13, 12:58 PM

Top Stories

Justice Amy Coney Barrett picking up 'mores' of Supreme Court, Breyer says

Sep 13, 12:58 PM

What you need to know about the Texas abortion law

Sep 13, 2:45 AM

Putin to self-isolate due to coronavirus among inner circle

2 hours ago

Young people experiencing 'widespread' anxiety over climate crisis, researchers say

Sep 14, 1:00 AM

Biden stands by Newsom ahead of recall election

1 hour ago

Top Stories

Justice Amy Coney Barrett picking up 'mores' of Supreme Court, Breyer says

Sep 13, 12:58 PM

What you need to know about the Texas abortion law

Sep 13, 2:45 AM

Trial begins for parents in alleged college admissions bribery scandal

Sep 13, 1:14 PM

Young people experiencing 'widespread' anxiety over climate crisis, researchers say

Sep 14, 1:00 AM

Putin to self-isolate due to coronavirus among inner circle

2 hours ago

Top Stories

Justice Amy Coney Barrett picking up 'mores' of Supreme Court, Breyer says

Sep 13, 12:58 PM

Capitol rally seeks to rewrite Jan. 6 by exalting rioters

Sep 13, 5:47 PM

What you need to know about the Texas abortion law

Sep 13, 2:45 AM

Millions on Gulf Coast brace for Tropical Storm Nicholas

Sep 13, 7:20 AM

Barrett concerned about public perception of Supreme Court

Sep 12, 10:25 PM

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events