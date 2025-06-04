England star Millie Bright pulls out of selection for Women's Euros for health reasons

England defender Millie Bright has withdrawn herself from selection for the European Championship because she is “not able to give 100% mentally or physically.”

England defender Millie Bright withdrew herself from selection for the European Championship on Wednesday, saying she is “not able to give 100% mentally or physically.”

Bright made herself unavailable for a recent England camp for games against Portugal and Spain and later said: “Mentally and physically I’m at my limits."

England coach Sarina Wiegman said after the 2-1 loss to Spain on Tuesday that she would have a conversation with Bright about her availability for the Euros.

In a post on Instagram, Bright said she wouldn't be taking part in the Euros and that “stepping back is the right thing for my health, my future in the game and most importantly the team.”

“This is one of the hardest decisions I've ever had to make,” she wrote, "but after careful thought and discussions with the team, I have decided to withdraw from selection for the England squad ahead of Euro 2025.

“Football has given me so much, and representing my country has always been my greatest honor. My pride and ego tells me to go but I think the team and the fans deserve more. Right now I'm not able to give 100% mentally or physically.”

The 31-year-old Bright is a first-choice center back for England, playing in the team that won the Euros in 2022 and captaining the side on its run to the World Cup final in 2023.

She has just helped Chelsea to win the Women’s Super League-FA Cup-League Cup treble in the recently completed domestic season.

England’s first game in its European Championship defense is against France on July 5.

