In the face of death, the party of a lifetime

When Robert Fuller found out he had throat cancer, he decided to end his life with fatal drugs.

That's legal in Washington, one of nine states where "aid in dying" is allowed for those who are terminally ill.

The Associated Press documented one man's story in the days surrounding his death, spending time with him and those around him. In an interview the day before he died, Fuller said he wanted to demonstrate for people around the country how such laws work. Death was not frightening for him. He didn't want to suffer.

Fuller, who was 75, spent time with friends, traveled and ate favorite foods.

Then, when the time came, Fuller administered the drugs to himself, surrounded by friends.