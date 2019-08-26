In the face of death, the party of a lifetime

  • Bygene johnson, associated press
SEATTLE — Aug 26, 2019, 1:02 AM ET
Robert FullerThe Associated Press
In this May 10, 2019, photo, Robert Fuller lies unconscious after plunging prescribed drugs to end his life into his feeding tube as his husband, Reese Baxter, upper left, and friends lay hands on him, in Seattle. Earlier in the day, Fuller had the party of a lifetime. He's one of about 1,200 people who have used Washington's Death with Dignity Act to end their lives in the decade since it became law. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

When Robert Fuller found out he had throat cancer, he decided to end his life with fatal drugs.

That's legal in Washington, one of nine states where "aid in dying" is allowed for those who are terminally ill.

The Associated Press documented one man's story in the days surrounding his death, spending time with him and those around him. In an interview the day before he died, Fuller said he wanted to demonstrate for people around the country how such laws work. Death was not frightening for him. He didn't want to suffer.

Fuller, who was 75, spent time with friends, traveled and ate favorite foods.

Then, when the time came, Fuller administered the drugs to himself, surrounded by friends.