Fiber optics? Range of ingredients bulk up food fiber counts

Are the fiber counts for foods getting bloated?

Browse supermarket shelves, and it's easy to find ice cream, yogurt and brownies with impressive fiber totals. That's because companies add ingredients to boost the fiber, which they say helps people eat better and enjoy treats with less guilt.

Now, the Food and Drug Administration is giving its nod for many of the ingredients companies use to pump up fiber to be counted as fiber on the new Nutrition Facts panels. The agency's blessing comes after a rule required companies to prove the ingredients they were adding as fiber have a health benefit.