Florida domestic tourism returns, international market lags

The number of U.S. tourists who came to Florida in the second quarter of this year has returned to pre-pandemic levels, though the international market is still lagging

August 19, 2021, 4:30 PM
2 min read

ORLANDO, Fla. -- The number of U.S. tourists who came to Florida in the second quarter of this year has returned to pre-pandemic levels, though the international market is still lagging, according to figures released Thursday.

About 30.6 million domestic visitors came to Florida from April through June of this year, a 6% increase over the same time in 2019, and a 216% jump from the same time last year during the height of COVID-19 pandemic closures, Visit Florida, the state's tourism marketing firm, said in a news release.

Overall, Florida had 31.4 million visitors in the second quarter of this year, an increase of 220% from the same period a year earlier.

Florida's international market has not yet recovered to pre-pandemic levels due to restrictions on entering the U.S. Florida welcomed only 1.1 million visitors from overseas and Canada in the second quarter of this year, compared to 3.5 million visitors in the second quarter of 2019.

During the spring of 2020, Florida's major theme parks and hotels around the state were either shuttered or had limited operations due to the pandemic. The theme parks reopened more than a year ago but with mask requirements, attendance limitations and social distancing. Many of those restrictions were loosened earlier this year.

———

Follow AP’s coverage of the pandemic at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic.

Top Stories

Full transcript of ABC News' George Stephanopoulos' interview with President Biden

Aug 19, 7:33 AM

EXCLUSIVE: Biden remarks on Afghanistan exit

Aug 18, 4:20 PM

Biden defends policy decisions as Afghanistan, booster shot fallout builds

Aug 19, 7:35 AM

Capitol Police investigate 'active bomb threat'

2 hours ago

Afghanistan updates: Protests consume Kabul, Taliban fighters respond with force

8 minutes ago

Top Stories

EXCLUSIVE: Biden remarks on Afghanistan exit

Aug 18, 4:20 PM

Biden defends policy decisions as Afghanistan, booster shot fallout builds

Aug 19, 7:35 AM

Biden says he did not see a way to withdraw from Afghanistan without 'chaos ensuing'

Aug 19, 7:21 AM

Over 10,000 students in Florida school district isolated or quarantined

Aug 18, 8:46 PM

Family of Black man killed wants company who employed alleged shooter charged

Aug 18, 8:28 PM

Top Stories

EXCLUSIVE: Biden remarks on Afghanistan exit

Aug 18, 4:20 PM

Biden defends policy decisions as Afghanistan, booster shot fallout builds

Aug 19, 7:35 AM

Biden says he did not see a way to withdraw from Afghanistan without 'chaos ensuing'

Aug 19, 7:21 AM

Over 10,000 students in Florida school district isolated or quarantined

Aug 18, 8:46 PM

Family of Black man killed wants company who employed alleged shooter charged

Aug 18, 8:28 PM

Top Stories

EXCLUSIVE: Biden remarks on Afghanistan exit

Aug 18, 4:20 PM

Biden defends policy decisions as Afghanistan, booster shot fallout builds

Aug 19, 7:35 AM

Biden says he did not see a way to withdraw from Afghanistan without 'chaos ensuing'

Aug 19, 7:21 AM

Over 10,000 students in Florida school district isolated or quarantined

Aug 18, 8:46 PM

Biden says he did not see a way to withdraw from Afghanistan without 'chaos ensuing'

Aug 18, 4:24 PM

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events