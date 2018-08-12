Founder of The Good Earth restaurant chain dies at age 89

The founder of The Good Earth restaurant chain who was considered a health food pioneer has died at age 89.

According to family and friends, William A. "Bill" Galt died Aug. 2 in Reno, Nevada, from complications after repeated surgeries to repair a broken left hip and pelvis suffered in a fall.

Galt launched The Good Earth in 1975 and started at a 22-seat restaurant in Reno.

The chain grew to 53 restaurants serving about 10 million meals per year.

It was acquired by General Mills in 1980.

Galt later launched The Good Health Centers to promote healthy lifestyles and made his home in Mexico the last two decades.

He is survived by his wife of the past 30 years, four children from his first marriage and two grandchildren.