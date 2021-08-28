French health pass protesters rally for 7th week

Demonstrators opposed to France’s health pass took to the streets for a seventh Saturday of protests, but appeared to be less numerous than in past weeks

August 28, 2021, 7:07 PM
2 min read

PARIS -- Demonstrators opposed to France’s health pass took to the streets for a seventh Saturday of vocal protests, but crowds were smaller than in past weeks.

About 200 marches were called around the country, four in Paris, gathering both people opposed to COVID-19 vaccinations and those denouncing the health pass in place since early August.

Polls show that a majority of French back the health pass but the demonstrators Saturday were of all ages and a mix of social classes. They included some health care workers, who must be vaccinated by mid-September.

The pass, which is required to enter restaurants, museums, sports arenas or other popular venues in France, shows its holder is fully vaccinated, recovered or had a recent negative test.

Signs carried by the crowd include one that read “Welcome to Controlistan.”

Far-right politician Florian Philippot, a presidential candidate in next year’s election, has organized such protests for months.

“The spirit of France is here and it is rising,” he tweeted, posting photos of crowds at his demonstration.

French media, citing the Interior Ministry, said there were less than 158,580 protesters Saturday around France, compared to 175,500 a week ago.

Health authorities said Saturday that nearly 72% of France's population has received at least one vaccine injection and 64.5% have been fully vaccinated.

———

Follow all AP stories on the pandemic at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic.

Top Stories

On Location: August 27, 2021

Aug 27, 4:26 PM

US special operations vets carry out daring mission to save Afghan allies

Aug 27, 5:00 AM

Ida strengthens into Category 2 hurricane: Latest forecast

1 hour ago

Former Marine helps Afghan interpreter escape

Aug 27, 9:25 PM

President Biden addresses deadly attack in Kabul

Aug 26, 6:31 PM

Top Stories

Ida will become major Category 4 hurricane in less than 24 hours: Latest forecast

3 hours ago

Hurricane Ida takes aim at Louisiana

Aug 27, 9:45 PM

Former Marine helps Afghan interpreter escape

Aug 27, 9:25 PM

President Biden addresses deadly attack in Kabul

Aug 26, 6:31 PM

As Sturgis rally clears, COVID cases, hospitalizations rise

Aug 28, 10:46 AM

Top Stories

Hurricane Ida takes aim at Louisiana

Aug 27, 9:45 PM

President Biden addresses deadly attack in Kabul

Aug 26, 6:31 PM

Ida will become major Category 4 hurricane in less than 24 hours: Latest forecast

3 hours ago

Former Marine helps Afghan interpreter escape

Aug 27, 9:25 PM

More than 1,200 COVID-19 deaths reported in 1 day

Aug 27, 9:09 PM

Top Stories

Former Marine helps Afghan interpreter escape

Aug 27, 9:25 PM

Hurricane Ida takes aim at Louisiana

Aug 27, 9:45 PM

President Biden addresses deadly attack in Kabul

Aug 26, 6:31 PM

Ida will become major Category 4 hurricane in less than 24 hours: Latest forecast

3 hours ago

US special operations vets carry out daring mission to save Afghan allies

Aug 27, 5:00 AM

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events