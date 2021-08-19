GOP Sen. Wicker of Mississippi tests positive for COVID-19

Republican U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker has tested positive for COVID-19 and is in isolation

August 19, 2021, 5:17 PM
1 min read

JACKSON, Miss. -- Republican U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker has tested positive for COVID-19 and is in isolation, his spokesperson said Thursday.

“Senator Wicker tested positive this morning for the COVID-19 virus after immediately seeking a test due to mild symptoms," his communications director, Phillip Waller, said in a statement. "Senator Wicker is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, is in good health, and is being treated by his Tupelo-based physician. He is isolating, and everyone with whom Senator Wicker has come in close contact recently has been notified.”

Wicker is 70. He was appointed to the U.S. Senate in 2007 after fellow Republican Trent Lott stepped down. Wicker was elected to the U.S. House in 1994 after having served in the state Senate.

———

Follow AP’s coverage of the pandemic at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic.

Top Stories

Full transcript of ABC News' George Stephanopoulos' interview with President Biden

Aug 19, 7:33 AM

EXCLUSIVE: Biden remarks on Afghanistan exit

Aug 18, 4:20 PM

Biden defends policy decisions as Afghanistan, booster shot fallout builds

Aug 19, 7:35 AM

Capitol Police investigate 'active bomb threat'

2 hours ago

Afghanistan updates: Protests consume Kabul, Taliban fighters respond with force

8 minutes ago

Top Stories

EXCLUSIVE: Biden remarks on Afghanistan exit

Aug 18, 4:20 PM

Biden defends policy decisions as Afghanistan, booster shot fallout builds

Aug 19, 7:35 AM

Biden says he did not see a way to withdraw from Afghanistan without 'chaos ensuing'

Aug 19, 7:21 AM

Over 10,000 students in Florida school district isolated or quarantined

Aug 18, 8:46 PM

Family of Black man killed wants company who employed alleged shooter charged

Aug 18, 8:28 PM

Top Stories

EXCLUSIVE: Biden remarks on Afghanistan exit

Aug 18, 4:20 PM

Biden defends policy decisions as Afghanistan, booster shot fallout builds

Aug 19, 7:35 AM

Biden says he did not see a way to withdraw from Afghanistan without 'chaos ensuing'

Aug 19, 7:21 AM

Over 10,000 students in Florida school district isolated or quarantined

Aug 18, 8:46 PM

Family of Black man killed wants company who employed alleged shooter charged

Aug 18, 8:28 PM

Top Stories

EXCLUSIVE: Biden remarks on Afghanistan exit

Aug 18, 4:20 PM

Biden defends policy decisions as Afghanistan, booster shot fallout builds

Aug 19, 7:35 AM

Biden says he did not see a way to withdraw from Afghanistan without 'chaos ensuing'

Aug 19, 7:21 AM

Over 10,000 students in Florida school district isolated or quarantined

Aug 18, 8:46 PM

Biden says he did not see a way to withdraw from Afghanistan without 'chaos ensuing'

Aug 18, 4:24 PM

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events