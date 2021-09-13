Greece launches mandatory testing for unvaccinated workers

Greece has introduced mandatory weekly testing for all unvaccinated workers as it struggles to boost vaccination rates that are lagging the European Union average

September 13, 2021, 9:46 AM
2 min read

ATHENS, Greece -- Greece on Monday introduced mandatory weekly testing for all unvaccinated workers as it struggles to boost vaccination rates that are lagging the European Union average.

Public and private sector employees will have to pay for weekly tests or carry a vaccination certificate to gain access to their place of work, while unvaccinated children at high schools, which reopened Monday, are being given test kits distributed at government expense.

Similar restrictions will also apply at sports stadiums, museums and archaeological sites, as well as indoor leisure areas like cinemas and restaurants.

Some 56% of Greece’s residents have been fully vaccinated, while the average rate in the EU is just over 60%.

Greece has imposed vaccine mandates for health care workers and allows the vaccination of children starting at age 12.

Lockdowns last year pushed the economy into recession, with 2020 output shrinking by 8.2%. Government officials say the country cannot afford to halt economic activity for a second year.

“At the moment, the pandemic (in Greece) is showing signs of de-escalation, so the measures seem to be working,” Development Minister Adonis Georgiadis told private Skai television.

“Unfortunately this de-escalation is accompanied by the deaths of our fellow citizens who are unvaccinated. It hurts me to know that these people could have lived, but they fell victim to conspiracy theories.”

Top Stories

Barrett concerned about public perception of Supreme Court

Sep 12, 10:25 PM

Capitol rally seeks to rewrite Jan. 6 by exalting rioters

3 hours ago

Ticket agent who helped Sept. 11 hijackers make flight finds forgiveness

Sep 10, 5:08 AM

Nearly 74% of eligible Americans have at least 1 COVID-19 vaccine dose

Sep 13, 12:02 AM

Biden, Newsom team up seeking COVID-19 momentum: The Note

10 minutes ago

Top Stories

Barrett concerned about public perception of Supreme Court

Sep 12, 10:25 PM

Capitol rally seeks to rewrite Jan. 6 by exalting rioters

3 hours ago

Supreme Court Justice Breyer criticizes the court

Sep 10, 7:50 PM

Tropical Storm Nicholas to bring heavy rain, flash flooding to parts of Gulf Coast

Sep 12, 3:00 PM

Vaccine mandate an 'appropriate response' to pandemic: Surgeon general

Sep 12, 10:37 AM

Top Stories

Barrett concerned about public perception of Supreme Court

Sep 12, 10:25 PM

Supreme Court Justice Breyer criticizes the court

Sep 10, 7:50 PM

Capitol rally seeks to rewrite Jan. 6 by exalting rioters

3 hours ago

Vaccine mandate an 'appropriate response' to pandemic: Surgeon general

Sep 12, 10:37 AM

'Roe v. Wade is dead in Texas' and soon rest of US, some experts say

Sep 12, 8:14 AM

Top Stories

Barrett concerned about public perception of Supreme Court

Sep 12, 10:25 PM

Supreme Court Justice Breyer criticizes the court

Sep 10, 7:50 PM

Capitol rally seeks to rewrite Jan. 6 by exalting rioters

3 hours ago

Vaccine mandate an 'appropriate response' to pandemic: Surgeon general

Sep 12, 10:37 AM

'Roe v. Wade is dead in Texas' and soon rest of US, some experts say

Sep 12, 8:14 AM

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events