Greek Fire Service rescuers get mandatory vaccination order
ATHENS, Greece -- Greek authorities say they are introducing a compulsory COVID-19 vaccination requirement for members of the fire department’s special rescue service.
The order is the first time COVID-19 vaccines were made mandatory for anyone in Greece. The Greek government says it’s considering a mandatory vaccination policy for the public health service and other state-run agencies.
Fire Service employee associations said Wednesday that vaccinations should be strongly encouraged but remain voluntary.
Greek rescuers are part of a European Union cross-border civil protection service responding to emergencies and natural disasters.