Ida blamed for several nursing home resident deaths

Louisiana health officials say four nursing home residents died after being evacuated to a large warehouse during Hurricane Ida

September 2, 2021, 10:09 PM
BATON ROUGE, La. -- Four nursing home residents in Louisiana died after being evacuated during Hurricane Ida to a warehouse where conditions were later determined to be unhealthy and unsafe, according to state health officials who said Thursday that they had launched an investigation into the facility.

A total of 843 residents from seven nursing facilities — all operated by one owner — were moved to the warehouse facility in Tangipahoa Parish before Ida made landfall, Louisiana Department of Health spokesperson Aly Neel said. When the hurricane hit, conditions quickly deteriorated, she said.

“We know that water did enter the building,” Neel told The Associated Press, adding that there were also problems with electricity generators.

Neel said the health department received reports of people lying on mattresses on the floor, not being fed or changed and not being socially distanced to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, which is currently ravaging the state.

When a large team of health inspectors showed up on Tuesday to investigate the warehouse, the nursing homes' owner demanded that they leave immediately, Neel said.

They returned Wednesday and began relocating residents. In a news release, the health department said 12 of the residents needed to be hospitalized immediately.

“We’ve confirmed that conditions are not safe," Neel said. “We’ve confirmed that residents are no longer receiving access to critical services.”

Officials used ambulances and buses to transfer the residents, with seven remaining to be moved as of Thursday afternoon, she said.

The health department said it is continuing to investigate and that officials “will be taking action against these nursing facilities.”

———

Associated Press writer Jeff Martin in Marietta, Georgia, contributed to this report.

