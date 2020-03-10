3 infected at company that greets Florida cruise passengers The Florida Department of Health says three employees of a company that greets cruise ship passengers have tested positive for the new coronavirus

FILE- In this Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020 file photo, passengers from the Caribbean Princess wait for ground transportation at Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Princess Cruises confirmed on Monday March 9, 2020, that the Caribbean Princess was ordered by the CDC to keep its passengers and crew on board while crew members get tested for COVID-19. (Joe Cavaretta/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, File) The Associated Press

MIAMI -- Three employees of a company that greets cruise ship passengers in Florida have tested positive for the new coronavirus, state health officials said Tuesday, urging anyone who recently traveled through Port Everglades to isolate themselves for 14 days if they start experiencing symptoms.

The Florida Department of Health confirmed the company connection in a news release that also said a 69-year-old woman in Broward County has tested positive for COVID-19. She is the fourth Broward County resident, and third employee of Metro Cruise Services, to test positive for COVID-19, the news release said.

The health department advisory asks anyone who passed through the port in Fort Lauderdale to isolate themselves and contact their county health department or health care provider if they start experiencing symptoms of the virus, which includes a cough, fever and shortness of breath.

That conforms with new guidelines issued Monday by the CDC, which advises recent cruise passengers to monitor their health for 14 days, immediately self-isolate if they experience symptoms, and contact medical professionals for treatment.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, but it can cause more severe illness including pneumonia in older adults and people with existing health problems. The vast majority of people recover from the new virus within weeks.

Health officials are trying to connect with all employees of Metro Cruise Services who may have come into contact with the three infected co-workers. The agency announced earlier that three Broward County men, ages 65, 67 and 75, had tested positive; the news release didn't specify which of these men are the other two company employees.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said last week that an older man who works at the port and had contact with cruise line passengers tested positive.

Two cruise ships that left from Fort Lauderdale — the Regal Princess and the Caribbean Princess — were later issued “no sail" orders by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention after crew members who had possibly been exposed on a California ship were tested.

The Regal Princess eventually docked at the port late Sunday and passengers were able to leave the ship. The Caribbean Princess stopped briefly in Grand Cayman on Monday to pick up test kits for two crew members. The ship is sailing off Florida's coast until it gets the all clear.

Also, late Monday, state health officials reported that a 60-year-old Volusia County woman tested positive, bringing the state's total to 20. Of those, two people have died. Fourteen of the 20 cases were diagnosed in Florida and five in another state, officials said. In addition, a California resident, now under self-isolation in Florida, has tested positive.

