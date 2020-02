Infections soar in S Korea to 556 cases; 4th patient dies South Korea has reported more than 120 new virus cases and the country's fourth fatality, raising the total number of those infected to 556

Medical workers wearing protective gears carry a patient infecting with a new coronavirus to a hospital in Chuncheon, South Korea, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. South Korea on Saturday reported a six-fold jump in viral infections in four days to 346, most of them linked to a church and a hospital in and around the fourth-largest city where schools were closed and worshipers and others told to avoid mass gatherings. (Lee Sang-hak/Yonhap via AP) The Associated Press

SEOUL, South Korea -- South Korea has reported more than 120 new virus cases and the country's fourth fatality, raising the total number of those infected to 556.

The fresh national figures for the disease that emerged in China in December came as the number of viral infections soared mostly in and around the southeastern city of Daegu, where they were linked to a local church and a hospital. Thousands of worshipers have been screened for the virus.

The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 113 of the 120 new cases were reported in Daegu and its surrounding province.